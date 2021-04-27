Man in Chewbacca costume accused of New Orleans stabbing

Man in Chewbecca costume accused of New Orleans stabbing (NOPD)

A man dressed up in a Chewbacca costume has been accused of carrying out a knife attack in New Orleans.

Police in the city posted a picture of a man in a full costume of the Star Wars character and said he allegedly stabbed someone.

NOPD officials say that the man, who is believed to be a street performer, carried out the stabbing during an altercation in which the head came off his costume.

Police did not provide any details on the condition of the victim, but described the suspect as an “unknown black male in his 20s”.

NOPD posted a picture on social media of the suspect wearing the full costume, including the head, and carrying a red lightsaber.

#NOPD looking for street performer who wears a Star Wars Chewbacca costume, believed to be unknown black male in his 20s. Subject is suspected of stabbing victim w/knife during altercation on April 24. Call 504-658-6080 or @Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 with any information. pic.twitter.com/J1juCJzZAd — NOPD (@NOPDNews) April 26, 2021

Investigators are still trying to identify the suspect.