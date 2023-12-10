Man, child found dead in murder-suicide in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police (PGPD) Department said a man and a child were found dead on Sunday afternoon.

PGPD responded to the 1200 block of Mercantile Lane at about 1:00 p.m. for a welfare check.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and a child who had been shot. They died at the scene.

Police believe this a domestic-related, murder-suicide.

They have not revealed what the relationship was between the man and the child.

