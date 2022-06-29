Man, child found dead in possible murder-suicide in Chatsworth

A man and a 10-year-old child were found dead Tuesday night in Chatsworth in what authorities are calling a possible murder-suicide.

The pair were found around 8:30 p.m. near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street, according to Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lomeli said the man was in his 30s and the child was a 10-year-old boy. The two were related, she said. Their names have not been released.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters Tuesday night that the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

"At this point we suspect that is a possibility," he said. "We have not verified anything at this point regarding the nature of the death of the two individuals."

Hamilton provided no information about a weapon or manner of death.

He said the two were not discovered inside a vehicle but "very near a vehicle that has been identified as potentially belonging to one of the individuals."

He said the investigation is ongoing.

"It's tragic," he said. "We have two individuals that are out here, they are deceased, and we are going to get to the bottom of it."

No additional information was immediately available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.