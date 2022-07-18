Man, child shot over the weekend in Memphis, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man and child were shot in the early morning hours of July 17.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Mountain Terrace Street for a shooting just after midnight on Sunday.

Two victims were found, police said. A man was taken to Baptist in non-critical condition and a child was taken to LeBonhuer in non-critical condition.

No arrested have been made, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

