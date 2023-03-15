Man, child sustain life-threatening injuries after shooting in Portsmouth

A man and a boy were shot Wednesday in Portsmouth and have life-threatening injuries.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers responded just after 3 p.m. to the 20 block of Swanson Parkway and found a man and a juvenile male with gunshot injuries. Both have been transported to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Visit PilotOnline.com for updates.

