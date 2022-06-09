Man in China shares his ex-girlfriend's address online in hopes that she would turn to him for help

A man from China posed as his ex-girlfriend on a dating app and shared her address online with strangers in the hopes that she would turn to him for help.

The woman, identified as Li, contacted the police after someone rang her apartment’s doorbell in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, at 3 a.m. on May 26.

Li, who had reportedly been receiving phone calls from unknown numbers over several days, suspected that her ex-boyfriend, surnamed Chen, was behind the unwelcome visit.

The police found and detained two men outside her apartment for questioning. The men claimed they received Li’s address from a dating app, which she denied using. Li then asked the police to investigate her ex-boyfriend. Chen eventually admitted to creating a fake profile with her images, pretending to be her and revealing her personal details.

“I impersonated Li on the app and leaked her private information to the men who talked with me,” Chen told the police. “Over 10 days, I sent invitations to 37 men to go out drinking and dating. My goal was that she would come to me for help when she felt she was in danger.”

Chen was detained for "blatantly fabricating facts to defame others,” South China Morning Post reported.

The hashtag “Man leaks ex-girlfriend’s information to make people harass her” has gone viral on Weibo with almost 50 million views so far. Chen ignited online backlash, with users calling his actions “disgusting” and “unforgivable.”

