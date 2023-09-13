Man who ‘choked’ alleged female thief in Peckham interviewed under caution

People protest against the treatment of a woman at Peckham Hair and Cosmetics on Monday - Thabo Jaiyesimi/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

A 45-year-old man has been interviewed under caution by police amid a row over a shopkeeper who put his hands around a female customer’s neck in south east London.

Video footage of a woman hitting shop owner Sohail Sindho with a shopping basket as he appeared to choke her provoked anger among locals in Peckham who objected to the way he had reacted.

On Wednesday the Metropolitan Police, who did not identify the man who was questioned, said a 45-year-old had been interviewed under caution.

A 31-year-old woman who was arrested on Tuesday has been released on bail.

Ngozi Fulani (centre), a domestic abuse charity founder, speaks on Ryle Lane during a demonstration outside Peckham Hair and Cosmetics - Thabo Jaiyesimi/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Southwark, said: “I would like to thank local people for their patience as we work to establish the full circumstances around the allegations made.

“We continue to examine various clips of footage that depict small sections of the wider incident and are working to establish what offences were committed and by whom.

“My officers will be patrolling Rye Lane today to provide reassurance to the community, I know that this incident will cause concern and I urge anyone who is worried to speak with their local policing team or with officers on patrol.”

On Tuesday Mr Sindho told ITV reporter Antoine Allen that he had been detaining the woman rather than choking her.

The row at Peckham Hair and Cosmetics on Monday is believed to have erupted after the woman was denied a refund and tried to take replacement items from the shop.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 3943/11Sep.

