Man choked his wife to death, then cops learned toddler is missing, Texas police say

After officials said a man choked his common-law wife to death, investigators learned one of their daughters is missing, according to police in Texas.

Now the Houston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding toddler Nadia Lee.

The 2-year-old girl was last seen in Pasadena on or around Sunday, Oct. 16 — two days before her 26-year-old father Jyron Charles Lee was accused of killing his wife, Nancy Reed, police said. She might have been wearing a white shirt when she disappeared.

MISSING: HPD & @txeqorg are searching for baby Nadia at 300 blk of Richey in Pasadena.



Nadia, the child of arrested murder suspect, Jyvon Lee was last seen Oct 16.



Media briefing with investigators will be held at Pasadena Mem Park (Jackson & Richey) at 2 pm today.

When police responded to the hotel where they said the 22-year-old woman was killed, Jyron Lee told authorities he had gotten into an argument with his wife over how she was disciplining one of their children.

He said he “placed his wife in a chokehold to prevent her from injuring their children,” according to a police news release. Two children were at the hotel, and they were taken to Child Protective Services.

In a news conference, Sgt. Blake Roberts said investigators later learned a third child, Nadia, was missing.

The department’s missing person division began investigating, and it received information and evidence of potential foul play, Roberts said. Homicide investigators then took over the case of Nadia’s disappearance.

“Since then, we have received information as well as digital forensic evidence to determine there was foul play involved,” Roberts said.

Jyron Lee has not shared any information regarding where Nadia might be, according to police. Authorities said Nadia had been under his custody for “a short period of time.”

While authorities do still have hope Nadia will be found alive, police are working this case as a homicide investigation. Texas EquuSearch is assisting in the search.

“I don’t think this is going to have the positive outcome we would like to have,” Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said. “One of my biggest fears is there will not be an outcome ... hopefully we can bring this to a close.”

If you have additional information regarding Nadia Lee, call the police homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

