Man chokes roommate, officer injured

Oct. 15—WILLIMANTIC — A Willimantic officer with minor injuries was treated and released from Windham Community Memorial Hospital on Thursday after responding to an incident involving a man who choked his roommate. Police were called to a community- based residential facility in Willimantic in response to the choking incident at approximately 2: 50 p. m.

Police have not identified the facility that the incident occurred at.

Police also did not identify the officer who was injured.

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for the perpetrator.

According to a press release issued by police, the victim showed officers his neck, which showed injuries that were consistent with being strangled.

Police said the victim told officers that the perpetrator choked him numerous times.

Officers learned that the two individuals were in a fight about stolen items.

According to police, the victim identified the perpetrator when he exited the residence " in an aggressive manner." The perpetrator shouted at officers and was rambling " unintelligibly" while he was walking away from the residence, police said.

Officers tried to speak to him while he was walking away, as well as trying to convince him to stop walking away from them.

When the perpetrator refused to stop moving, officers grabbed his arms in an attempt to get him to stop walking. Police said the perpetrator immediately " tensed up" and attempted to pull away from officers. The perpetrator began to fight with officers, as well as a police K- 9, who was not identified