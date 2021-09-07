Man chokes woman, wrestles with deputies

Sep. 7—CANNONSBURG — A Cannonsburg man was arrested Saturday afternoon after deputies said he choked a woman, then resisted authorities.

Court records show John W. Holbrook, 40, was charged Saturday with second-degree strangulation, resisting arrest and menacing following the incident. Holbrook is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond.

Court records show the incident was domestic in nature.

A criminal citation states Holbrook got on top of the victim and choked her, causing her to kick him off. Holbrook threatened to kill the woman and told her to leave, records show. When Boyd County deputies arrived, Holbrook was found to be belligerently drunk, records show.

Upon being taken into custody, Holbrook tried to break free of deputies in an attempt to charge the victim, cursing and blaming her for the situation, records show.

Deputies took Holbrook to the ground in order to get him under control, records show.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com