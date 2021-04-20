Man chops down 27 trees in Missouri national forest to sell the timber, feds say

Dawson White
·1 min read

An Arkansas man pleaded guilty Monday to a tree-chopping spree in a Missouri national forest.

Jamie Edmondson, 46, chopped down 27 walnut and white oak trees from the Mark Twain National Forest in Barry County between June 2019 and January 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Edmondson didn’t get permission from the U.S. Forest Service to remove the trees.

He’s accused of selling the timber at sawmills throughout the area. The timber was estimated to be worth $20,269, officials said.

Federal agents installed surveillance cameras after the first trees were cut down and taken from the forest. The cameras later caught images of Edmondson’s truck, according to officials, and authorities later located the vehicle.

Officials said the ecological damage to the forest and cost to reverse it is estimated at more than $40,000.

Edmondson pleaded guilty April 19 to one count of depredation of government property. He could face up to 10 years in prison without parole.

Officials said Edmondson will be sentenced after an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

Mark Twain National Park is 1.5 million acres and spans 29 counties in the southern half of Missouri.

Officials across the country say they’ve seen an uptick in “tree poaching” as timber prices soar. White oaks are especially popular.

In March, more than a dozen trees vanished from the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park in northern Georgia “including several old-growth oaks,” McClatchy News reported. One person was arrested and accepted a plea deal.

Read next:

Hunters had 50-pound bag of corn and piles of dead waterfowl, Michigan officials say

A ghost town went viral on TikTok — but don’t try to visit, Missouri sheriff warns

‘Lost the back window!’ Watch as baseball-sized hail pummels storm chasers in Oklahoma

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Killed In Fiery Crash When Driverless Tesla Hits Tree In Texas

    One man was in the front passenger seat, the other sat behind him, according to authorities.

  • Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas reveals marriage to KCK official, birth of their son

    Jane Pansing Brown, general counsel in the mayor’s office, officiated the April 11 ceremony.

  • CG: MIL@SD - 4/19/21

    Condensed Game: Luis Urías, Billy McKinney and Tyrone Taylor crushed solo home runs to back Brandon Woodruff's strong outing in the 3-1 win

  • Storm Brings Snow to Yellowstone National Park

    A “late-season winter storm” was expected to bring snow and gusty winds to northern and central Wyoming on Monday, April 19, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The NWS issued a winter storm warning, in effect until 11 pm on Monday, with snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches expected in some areas.This footage, streamed live to Facebook by park rangers at Yellowstone National Park, shows light snow falling at Lookout Point near Canyon Village on Monday morning. Credit: Yellowstone National Park via Storyful

  • Yankees' Jay Bruce, 34, retires just weeks into 14th season

    Jay Bruce had seen enough. Having made the New York Yankees' opening-day roster, he couldn't stomach his poor start to the season. “Just the consistent underperformance for me,” he said before the game against Tampa Bay, his voice quavering at times.

  • Michelle Wie West hopes the #HoodieforGolf creates change: ‘We’re often hidden; we’re often left out; we’re often not covered.’

    In the coming weeks, athletes from across the professional sports landscape will be wearing an LPGA-logoed cotton-candy hoodie designed by Michelle Wie West.

  • The Monday 9: MLB has a new marquee matchup as Dodgers-Padres somehow exceeds expectations

    The budding rivals put on a show in their first series of 2021. Plus: Why the Mets don't seem up to the challenge of tackling persistent sexual harassment problems.

  • FedEx shooting: Who were the Indianapolis victims, suspect? Why didn't state's 'red flag' law stop attack? What we know.

    Eight people were killed in Thursday night's mass shooting at the FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Here's what we've learned.

  • Thunberg demands end to 'vaccine nationalism'

    Thunberg said that whereas one in four people in high-income countries had now been vaccinated against COVID-19, only one in more than 500 people in poorer countries had received a shot.

  • 5 easy ways to make your phone more earth-friendly

    Did you know the carbon footprint of a cell phone is 154 pounds? The power to reduce that number is in your hands.

  • Mining project puts sacred Native land at risk

    Nearly 7000 feet below the earth's surface, miners work to build the foundation of what mining giant Rio Tinto hopes to be one of the world's largest underground copper mines.Rio buys materials for its Resolution Mine site from Darrin Lewis's Superior Hardware & Lumber located in the tiny town of Superior, Arizona.Lewis paid $800,000 for the hardware store early last year and now Rio's purchases account for a third of the store's sales."We put everything we had into the store - everything - and so we want it to succeed, we want the town to grow, we want the town to succeed."But the mining project was put on hold last month by U.S. President Joe Biden in response to the concerns of Native Americans, such as Elder Sandra Rambler of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, who say it will destroy sacred land."It is our religion, and no one, no one can take that away from us, nobody - I don't care who you are - I am bound by our traditional culture and spiritual law to believe there. If I want to go there and be able to pray there, I should have that right. And I don't, no foreign company to come and tell me no you can't do that."The dispute centers on Oak Flat Campground, which some Apache consider home to deities -- and where religious ceremonies are held.The ongoing fight pits environmentalists and Native Americans against local officials and residents who support the project's economic benefits and it's a harbinger of battles to come as the U.S. aims to build more electric vehicles, which use twice as much copper as those with internal combustion engines.Biden ordered more government analysis of the project, which was set in motion in 2014... when the Obama administration and Congress started a complex process intended to give Rio 3,000 acres of federally-owned land in exchange for 4,500 acres that Rio owns nearby. In halting the project, Biden reversed a decision by predecessor Donald Trump that would have given Rio land for the mine.Later this Spring, Biden is expected to decide whether Rio gets the land. For Lewis, the hardware store owner, he hopes his plight will be considered among all the competing interests.Lewis: "If I had one thing to say to President Biden, it would be 'Let the mine open.'"While Rambler hopes the administration will take into account their mission to protect and preserve the Oak Flat campground.Rambler: "We have the freedom of religion, and this is our religion, this is who we are, this is us as Apaches."

  • Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use

    WASHINGTON/BERKELEY (Reuters) -Texas police will serve search warrants on Tesla Inc on Tuesday to secure data from a fatal vehicle crash, a senior officer told Reuters on Monday, after CEO Elon Musk said company checks showed the car's Autopilot driver assistance system was not engaged. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, said evidence including witness statements clearly indicated there was nobody in the driver's seat of the Model S when it crashed into a tree, killing two people, on Saturday night. Herman said a tweet by Musk on Monday afternoon, saying that data logs retrieved by the company so far ruled out the use of the Autopilot system, was the first officials had heard from the company.

  • Here’s a list of free stuff you can get with your COVID-19 vaccine card [Updated]

    Everyone loves free stuff, right? It’s why people stand in line for hours just to score a sandwich or a cookie or something. As a sign of the times, there are brands and chains out there that are encouraging you to get vaccinated, and as a carrot on a stick (or hot dog, in this case), there are freebies to be had once you get that sweet, sweet, jab. Today has a list of places you can snag some free stuff. Hop on and let’s get some beer.

  • Maxine Waters says she won’t be ‘bullied’ by Republicans over Chauvin remarks

    Judge says Waters’ comments could provide grounds for appealRepublicans bid to bring censure resolution in US House Waters during the protest in Brooklyn Center at the weekend. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said he would introduce a resolution criticising Waters for what he called ‘dangerous comments.’ Photograph: Dominick Sokotoff/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock After Republicans launched a long-shot attempt to censure and expel Maxine Waters from Congress over comments on the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, which the judge said could provide grounds for appeal, the veteran California progressive stayed defiant. “I am not worried that they’re going to continue to distort what I say,” Waters, 82, told the Grio. “This is who they are and this is how they act. And I’m not going to be bullied by them.” Waters, who is African American, has served in Congress since 1991. She has a long record of campaigning for civil rights and confronting political opponents in blunt terms, in some quarters earning the nickname Kerosene Maxine. Long a favorite target of Republicans, she attracted such focused ire in 2018, when she said Trump aides and officials should be confronted by the public. Last week, she told the hard-right Republican congressman Jim Jordan to “shut your mouth” during a hearing with Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser. She spoke to the media on Saturday during a protest in Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where police shot dead a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, earlier this month. Chauvin, a former police officer, is on trial in the city for murder, after he knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, allegedly killing him, in May last year. As the world awaits a verdict, tensions are high in the city. Waters said she hoped Chauvin would be found “guilty, guilty, guilty”. If Chauvin was acquitted, she said, “we’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Republicans were quick to criticise Waters, accusing her of inciting violence as, they said, Democrats accused Donald Trump of doing before the 6 January Capitol riot. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy – who voted against impeaching Trump over the Capitol attack, which resulted in five deaths – said on Monday he would introduce a resolution censuring Waters for what he deemed “dangerous comments”. “This weekend in Minnesota, Maxine Waters broke the law by violating curfew and then incited violence,” McCarthy tweeted. In a co-ordinated Republican attack, the Florida representative María Elvira Salazar said Waters had “a long history of inciting unrest and supporting dictators who use violence to get what they want”. The Texas representative August Pfluger called her rhetoric “outrageous and shameful”. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Georgia Republican and conspiracy theorist who has expressed support for executing prominent Democrats and FBI agents, said she would try to expel Waters, whom she called “a danger to our society”. Greene claimed Waters “incited Black Live Matter domestic terrorists”, following a shooting in which two Minnesota national guard members sustained minor injuries. The Chauvin trial is at the center of national dialogue. On Tuesday Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told NBC he had received a call from Joe Biden. The president, he said, “was just calling. He knows how it is to lose a family member. And he knows that the process of what we’re going through so he was just letting us know that he was praying for us, and hoping that everything would come out to be OK.” Waters’ words were raised in the courtroom in Minneapolis on Monday when defense attorneys motioned for a mistrial because of them. Judge Peter Cahill denied the motion but also expressed frustration, saying Waters had been “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch”. Cahill also told the defense: “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” But Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, defended Waters, saying she did not need to apologize. “Maxine talked about ‘confrontation’ in the manner of the civil rights movement,” Pelosi said.

  • Missouri committee recommends expulsion for state rep over alleged abuse of his children

    ‘All my kids are Democrats,’ Rick Roeber told the House Ethics Committee in denying the allegations.

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • Derek Chauvin defence team seeks mistrial over Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ comments — but judge rules it out

    If a mistrial is declared, a defendant is neither convicted nor acquitted

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • ‘Reasonable’ use of force? How a Charlotte case could influence jury in Chauvin trial

    Both sides in the murder trial of a former police officer in the death of George Floyd lay claim to a US Supreme Court ruling that set the standard for assessing the use of force by law enforcement.

  • Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin murder trial. Here’s how to watch.

    Closing arguments begin today and a verdict is expected this week.