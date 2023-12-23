Man cited on counts of animal hoarding, harming livestock in Dolan Springs

A man was cited on counts of animal hoarding and killing livestock in Dolan Springs, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Pablo Cruz-Sanchez has been cited on five counts of having dogs at large, five counts of wounding or killing livestock, and five counts of chasing or injuring livestock under county ordinance, as stated by the MCSO in a news release.

He is awaiting further charges for criminal damage, according to the MCSO.

The MCSO mentioned that they are currently conducting an ongoing investigation into animal hoarding at a residence in Dolan Springs. The investigation was initiated after ranger detectives received reports that some of the dogs associated with the case were loose and attacking livestock in the vicinity.

The house, located on Juline Drive and 5th Street, belongs to Cruz-Sanchez, who is known to Animal Enforcement Officers due to previous instances of hoarding.

Animal Enforcement Officers (AEO) and ranger detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday at the house to seize all dogs. According to the MCSO's press release, AEO successfully relocated 69 dogs from the house with the assistance of Cruz-Sanchez and his family members.

All of the seized dogs were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter, the MCSO said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Investigation into animal hoarding ongoing in Dolan Springs