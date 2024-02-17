Man cited after fiery crash with bus in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An SUV and a city bus caught fire following a traffic collision in Fresno, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they received a call at about 6:30 p.m. for a vehicle that collided with a bus around the area of Shields and Cedar Avenues in Fresno.

Upon arrival, officers say they located the vehicle and the bus, but both of them were on fire. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames.

Police say there are minor injuries to a female who was one of the five passengers on the bus, including the bus driver. She was transported to a local hospital.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license and was cited.

As of Friday night, police say it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs had anything to do with this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.