Man cited after shots fired into the ground of Longmont Airbnb

Jan. 2—A man was detained and cited on Monday after Longmont police responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of Alta.

According to Longmont police spokeswoman Robin Ericson, at 12:28 a.m. on Monday, police arrived on the property of an Airbnb rental house and found bullet casings in the backyard. Police later found a black Diamondback AR-15 rifle leaning up against a shed on the property.

A 20-year-old man was contacted and police discovered he had posted a video on Snapchat of him shooting the gun into the ground behind the house. The suspected denied ever shooting the weapon, Ericson said.

He was later cited for disorderly conduct and possession of an illegal high-capacity magazine, according to Ericson.