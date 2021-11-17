Man cited for trying to burn trailer house

Nov. 17—A local man was cited after he tried torching a whole trailer house as a controlled burn.

On Nov. 13, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 838 Road after Woodall Fire Department found a trailer house ablaze while checking on a controlled burn.

"Dispatch informed me, the reporting parting wanted to report the homeowner was interfering with firefighters and not letting them put out the fire," said Hendley.

Hendley made contact with the man, who claimed he notified the Tahlequah Fire Department about doing a controlled burn on 2-by-4s out of trailer house.

"When [the] fire department arrived on scene to check the controlled burn, they found a trailer house completely engulfed in fire," said Hendley.

Woodall Fire Capt. Jason Archer said he began to extinguish the flames when he was stopped by an "aggressive man" who claimed to be the owner of the property. Hendley advised the man he could only burn wood and paper, not an entire trailer.

"[He] claimed it was 'gutted' and when he called the controlled burn in, no one told him he couldn't," said Hendley.

The deputy explained why burning the trailer was in violation to the Open Burning Act, and cited him for the violation.