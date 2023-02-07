Man claimed to have guns, threatened ‘local schools, children and himself,’ Jacksonville police say

Police have arrested a man they say made a “threat of violence toward local schools, children and himself.”

Christopher Ciccone, 32, is now facing a charge of sending written threats to conduct a mass shooting, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO was called Monday to “the San Pablo Road area” in reference to the threat.

They identified Ciccone as the suspect they were searching for and he “claimed to be in possession of various fully automatic weapons with large capacity magazine,” the release said.

Officers searched “known locations” where Ciccone may be and then took him into custody.

“Through their perseverance and swift investigative actions, these officers prevented a potentially serious and deadly incident by locating and arresting the suspect,” JSO said. “We would remind citizens to report any potential threatening or criminal acts – See Something, Say Something.”

