Man who claimed he had bomb near Library of Congress surrenders to police

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters on Thursday that Floyd R. Rosenberry was taken into custody after police say he threatened to detonate a bomb near the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Video Transcript

J THOMAS MANGER: Just moments ago, Floyd Roy Rosenberry from Grover, North Carolina was taken into custody without incident. As we talked about earlier, Mr. Rosenberry had parked a truck and was sitting in a truck for several hours in front of the Library of Congress. And he advised that he had explosives.

And over the course of time, we tried to negotiate with Mr. Rosenberry. We first started doing that with a whiteboard, just writing messages back and forth. We used a robot to get a telephone down to him. But he would not use the telephone.

But shortly after we had delivered the telephone, he got out of the vehicle and surrendered. And the tactical units that were close by took him into custody without incident. So I'm happy to answer any questions you might have.

- Chief, were there any explosives in the vehicle? And do you know a motive?

J THOMAS MANGER: We don't know if there are any explosives in the vehicle. It's still an active scene. While Mr. Rosenberry has been taken into custody and has been removed from the scene, we still have to search the vehicle and render the vehicle safe. So we don't know as of yet.