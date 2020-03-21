Man claimed he had COVID-19 in a Facebook Live video filmed in NC Walmart, police say

North Carolina police arrested a man who claimed he had COVID-19 in a Facebook Live video he posted from inside a Walmart.

Albemarle Police arrested Justin Rhodes after a tip Wednesday that a man was producing a Facebook Live video in the Albemarle Walmart claiming he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

After investigating with local health authorities and other agencies, police said they arrested Rhodes on charges of felony perpetrating hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

Rhodes was jailed on $10,000 bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, police posted on Facebook.

Albemarle is about an hour east of Charlotte.

As of Saturday, North Carolina has had at least 185 reported cases of people with coronavirus. Mecklenburg has had 43 of those cases — more than any other N.C. county.

The first person in North Carolina with confirmed coronavirus was reported on March 3, and people with the virus have since been reported in 33 of the state’s 100 counties.

To prevent spread of the virus, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants and bars to close dining room service.