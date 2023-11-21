Man who claimed mafia link guilty of shooting

A man who claimed he was being threatened by the mafia has been found guilty of shooting a man in his hand.

Georgo Asllani, 59, from Albania, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm over the incident in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, in June 2022.

Asllani, of Peregrine Road, Waltham Abbey, had claimed a mysterious man called The Commander had ordered him to take responsibility.

His victim suffered a serious injury that required a series of operations.

St Albans Crown Court heard how the barrel of the handgun had been pointed at his face in Trinity Lane, Waltham Cross.

The victim described raising his left hand and saw white smoke. A second shot hit a window frame.

The two men began fighting when one of the victim's work colleagues helped restrain Asllani until the police arrived and arrested him.

The defendant, who was aided in court by an Albanian interpreter, denied any involvement in the shooting.

Asllani originally told his solicitor he had been there and said he had fired the gun into a wall to show it was real.

But Asllani later said that was a lie because he had done a deal with a member of the mafia, known as The Commander, whose associates had been following him.

The harassment would stop if he admitted to the crime, he said.

"I did a deal with them so they didn't bother me," Asllani said.

Prosecutor Stefan Weidmann said to him: "I suggest you were pretty angry that rent from a property in Albania had been stolen."

He replied: "I don't agree. I wasn't that bothered. It was not that big rent."

Mr Weidmann said: "You went there with a loaded gun and pointed it at his head didn't you?"

He replied: "No I don't accept that."

Asllani was cleared of attempted murder.

Judge Lana Wood remanded Aslanni in custody for a sentencing hearing on 28 February.

