Man who claimed wife killed herself arrested after ME finds multiple gunshot wounds

A Gwinnett County man who reported that his wife committed suicide last week was charged with murder after the medical examiner’s office found that she suffered from more than one gunshot wound.

Police said Glenroy Roberts called 911 last Tuesday to say that his wife, Claudia Roberts, shot herself at his apartment on Bethesda Church Road.

Claudia Roberts was a mother of five and her 10-year-old son was home at the time of the shooting, police said.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson talked to Claudia Roberts’ mother, who said Glenroy Roberts was angry that she had gone to New Jersey to celebrate her birthday and the couple had been fighting.

Police arrested Glenroy Roberts after the medical examiner determined that Claudia Roberts had been shot twice.

“I knew my mother went down fighting,” her daughter said. “She wanted to live. She wanted to make everybody move, you know.”