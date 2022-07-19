Man claiming to be Drake's son breaks into his Beverly Hills mansion

A man claiming to be Drake’s son broke into the rapper’s $75m Beverly Hills mansion last week, Los Angeles police said.

On Tuesday (19 July), it was reported that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was called to Drake’s property on Friday (15 July) after one of his employees spotted an intruder near the pool house.

In a statement toTMZ, the LAPD said that, when questioned, the 23-year-old man claimed Drake, 35, was his father and that he was waiting for the “God’s Plan” hitmaker to return home. However, he was later arrested on trespassing charges.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Drake for comment.

Drake was not at his new home, which he bought from Robbie Williams earlier this year, at the time of the reported break-in.

The Grammy winner has been spending time in Europe as per his latest Instagram posts. Representatives for Drake had earlier denied a false rumour that the artist was arrested in Sweden.

“Free Drake” began trending on social media late last Thursday (14 July), as fans shared the unsubstantiated claim that he had been arrested at a nightclub on cannabis-related charges.

Huffington Post journalist Philip Lewis quoted Drake’s team as saying: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.”

Drake was also recently seen joining the Backstreet Boys on stage in Toronto for a live rendition of the 1999 hit “I Want It That Way”.

The rapper, who was born and raised in Toronto, shared his own memory of “I Want It That Way”, telling audiences that was “the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool”.