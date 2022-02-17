A man claiming to family is charged with vandalism at Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport

BARNSTABLE — A New York man, who claims to be a Kennedy family relative, was told to stay out of Massachusetts except for court appearances on a charge of vandalizing at the family's Marchant Avenue compound.

Anthony Putnam 32, is accused of vandalizing property on Marchant Avenue in Hyannisport near the home of Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Putnam has been previously warned by compound security guards to stay away from the home, according to Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino.

According to a Barnstable police report, Putnam was found spray painting “I AM KENNEDYS GRANDSON” on snow in front of the Marchant Avenue home.

Anthony Putnam is led into Barnstable District Court by court officers to be arraigned on charges he tagged a section of Marchant Avenue in front of Ethel Kennedy's house on Tuesday evening. Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times

According to the report, police were told by an unidentified person that Putnam had been coming to the Hyannisport neighborhood since early June, claiming to be a relative of the Kennedys.

Putnam allegedly said he has DNA proof that he is a relative.

"At this time Putnam started to talk about how he had DNA proof and that the Kennedy family would not accept him as one of their own. He was rambling on that he is a Kennedy and that they will not accept him," police wrote.

In the report, Putnam told police, “I did this because they need to know the truth about me.”

At his arraignment in Barnstable District Court on Wednesday, Putnam entered a plea of not guilty.

Before the arraignment, District Court Judge Dominic Pastore ordered Putnam to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Putnam was found to be competent during the evaluation and able to understand the charges filed against him.

Ethel Kennedy's home in the Kennedy Compound. A section of Marchant Avenue in front of her home was painted with graffiti on Tuesday night. Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times

The doctor who evaluated Putman testified that he has no history of psychiatric illness other than an attempt to take his own life when he was 17 years old.

Putnam's lawyer, Susan Wenzel, said her client lives in New York and traveled to Massachusetts to go to the Marchant Avenue home. She said that Putnam had been in correspondence with residents of the home.

Prosecutor Giardino told Barnstable District Court Judge Dominic Paratore that Putnam should be released under certain conditions, including that he would stay away from the home he is accused of vandalizing, any family members of that home, and wear a GPS tracker so his movements could be monitored.

Wenze said she would agree with the conditions of staying away from the home and the family members, but that Putnam shouldn’t be made to wear a GPS tracker due to the minor nature of the crime and his limited criminal history.

Paratore ruled that Putnam would have to stay away from the Hyannisport compound, any family members and stay out of Massachusetts except to appear in court. Paratore warned Putnam that he could be held without bail for 90 days if he broke the conditions of his release.

Marchant Avenue runs through the Kennedy family compound, which has three houses that belong to relatives of the late President John F. Kennedy. The home purchased by Joseph P. Kennedy House, the president's father, was gifted to the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S Senate. Edward Kennedy served as a U.S. senator for almost 47 years before he died of a cancerous brain tumor in 2009. He is the brother of John and Robert Kennedy.

A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for March 22.

