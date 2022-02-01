Man claiming to be federal judge flees deputies

Jan. 31—Deputies responding to a burglary call were confronted by a man who identified himself and then claimed to be a federal judge. The man then barricaded himself inside a burglarized residence before fleeing on foot and eventually confront officers armed with a hammer.

It all took place Jan. 22 around 8 a.m. on Daymon Circle in rural southwest Cumberland County, according to sheriff's office reports.

Jonathan Allyne Banks, 29, Daymon Circle, is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, evading arrest, vandalism of up to $1,000 and aggravated criminal trespassing.

Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Dustin Jackson wrote in his report that he and Deputies Cpl. Mitchell Ward, Sam Reed and Jamie Wyatt responded to the 100 block of Daymon Circle and found a man sitting on the front porch.

When asked to identify himself, the man said, "Mr. Banks."

The suspect was then asked who allowed him to be on the property, and Banks told the deputies, "The government. I'm a federal judge." He then retreated into the house, locked and barricaded the doors.

Jackson wrote he gained entry into the house through a rear door and Banks reportedly fled out a bedroom window, running to a nearby trailer where he was taken into custody.

Occupants of the trailer told deputies they did not invite Banks into their home and that he unlawfully entered, claiming men with guns and flashlights were chasing him.

At the scene of the house burglary, deputies reported an antique piano and French doors had been painted and that item had been stole from the refrigerator. Also stolen was utility service and several miscellaneous items.

Multiple lights were left on and the furnace was set on 90 degrees.

Banks was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked and placed under $12,000 bond.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com