Man claiming to be Jesus reincarnate kisses minor in Florida locker room

A 39-year-old man is accused of forcibly kissing a minor on the lips in a Florida locker room. That man also claims he used to be the son of God.

James Trevor Bryon Thompson was arrested Monday after allegedly cornering a boy in a Crunch Fitness Center, talking about love, being a vegan and asking for a hug.

“He also told the victim that he was Jesus Christ in another life,” according to a Pinellas County Arrest Affidavit.

That reports said the victim tried walking past the much larger suspect, who’s listed as unemployed, standing 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, but was stopped several times from leaving the locker room. Police say a witness saw Thompson engaging his alleged victim, but couldn’t confirm the man had blocked the minor from passing.

Thompson faces charges of false imprisonment and simple battery.

A Facebook page belonging to a James Trevor Bryon Thompson, who goes by the name “Tree Bear,” makes claims to its proprietor having been “Jesus in my last life.” It links to a webpage that talks about reincarnation.