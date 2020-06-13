Man claiming to be a UFC fighter shoots eight people after being refused entry to bar in Texas

San Antonio police chief William McManus gives briefing on shooting at Rebar in which eight people were wounded: San Antonio PD @SATXPolice

A man claimed to be a UFC fighter from California before he opened fire on a bar in Texas he had been refused entry to, wounding eight people.

San Antonio police chief William McManus said in a press conference that a manhunt was under way for the shooter. He said that none of the eight people wounded -- five women and three men between the ages of 23 and 41.

He said the gunman had been turned away from Rebar for being drunk.

Chief McManus said: "At about 11.30pm we got a call for shots being fired from a bar across the street. Officers arrived on the scene and what they found was that eight people had been shot from the bar across the street."

He said the shooter had been part of a group of several women and a couple of men turned away from Rebar.

"One of the two males then made a statement that, 'Don't you know who I am? I'm a UFC fighter from California' -- and they walked away.

"He then walked back to his car, pulled out a long rifle, walked back across the street and he opened fire.

"He hit eight individuals. None of them are deceased. They are in stable condition. The most serious one was one that was hit in the back."

He said the worst injury was someone who had been hit in the back. Two of those hit suffered grazes and declined hospital treatment.

Read more

Murders and shootings increased dramatically in New York City