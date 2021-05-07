Man claims crescent wrench assault to the head

May 6—Two persons were arrested last month for forcing their way into a home in Cumberland County. One person went to the hospital and two now face felony charges.

Nathan J. Davenport, 20, 263 Whittenburg Rd., is charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated domestic assault.

Macey F. Stepp, 19, is charged with aggravated burglary.

The incident was reported to Cumberland County sheriff's deputies around 2 a.m. April 19 at a residence off Cassie Lane when a man showed up at a neighbor's house, bleeding from the head.

Cassie Lane is located off of Potato Farm Rd.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Samuel Johnson bleeding a head injury and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Johnson was taken to Cumberland Medical Center's emergency room for treatment.

The neighbor, identified as Conrad Mills, told Deputy Elijah Tollett that Johnson showed up at his residence and told him he had been assaulted by his stepson.

Deputy Cpl. Mitchell Ward interviewed Johnson who, according to the report, stated he had been arguing with his wife during the day which culminated in her leaving the residence.

Some time later, Johnson said he heard a noise outside his home and a woman announce she was coming into the residence. Johnson said he did not want her, or anyone else, in his home and the woman did not enter.

A vehicle then arrived at the house followed by two loud bangs on the front door. He said a male and female then forced their way into the house. Johnson said he got out his knife to defend himself and was struck in the head twice with a large crescent wrench.

Johnson was able to flee from the residence and ran to the neighbor's house. Tollett wrote in his report that damage to the front door was observed and that the injuries suffered by Johnson were consistent with the statement he provided deputies.

A large crescent wrench was also recovered from the scene. Warrants were then signed for the suspects who were taken into custody later that day.

Both were held without bond pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com