Man claims gun ‘accidentally went off’ after shooting, killing girlfriend during argument in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died, and her boyfriend faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting Sunday evening in North Nashville.

Metro police said they were alerted about a shooting in the 2000 block of Vista Lane just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.10.

According to an affidavit, when officers arrived on scene they were flagged down by a man at the front doorway of the home. Once inside, officers located a woman on the second floor of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man at the home allegedly told officers that the woman was shot by accident after the gun “just went off.”

An arrest reports states the woman was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The woman was identified as Danielle Yarlett.

At the scene, officers were able to secure the firearm after the man showed them where it was.

Metro police took the man – identified as 31-year-old Brandon Brown- to headquarters for questioning.

During questioning, Brown told officers that the Yarlett was his girlfriend and that they frequently argued. According to Brown, their most recent argument was about another woman.

An arrest report states that Brown never denied shooting Yarlett and never provided a reason as to why he did it. Investigators said Brown did not mention how a firearm was introduced during the argument or provide further details related to the deadly shooting.

Brown was taken into custody and charged with felony criminal homicide. He remains in Metro Jail on a $200,000 bond.

