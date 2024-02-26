Man claims Jefferson County law enforcement killed his kids; threatens to shoot judges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County man is in jail for making threats against local judges after claiming a countywide coverup regarding the deaths of his children.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony J. Stratmann called the circuit clerk’s office last week to issue his threats.

The sheriff’s office claims Stratmann spoke with two clerks during the phone call, accusing the county government of stealing his property, reading his mind, and conspiring against him.

Stratmann accused sheriff’s deputies of killing his children and said several judges and the county sheriff helped to cover it up.

Stratmann identified four judges as targets and said he would come to the courthouse and shoot them and anyone else who tried to stop him.

The sheriff’s office claims Stratmann had previously attempted to overtake a marked patrol vehicle to make a citizen’s arrest of an unidentified law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors charged Stratmann with one count of making a terrorist threat. He was jailed without bond.

