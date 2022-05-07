Man claims he was scared after fleeing from deadly accident, records show

A man is behind bars after he allegedly killed a man with his car.

On Apr. 18, a Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on National Street when a man suddenly walked into the lane.

The driver, later identified as Noe Juarez Espinoza, hit the man with the driver’s side door, according to an affidavit.

The suspect fled the scene, without offering help to the hit victim.

The victim, Clearance Johnson, was taken to Regional One, where he would later be pronounced dead, police said.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) later found and arrested Espinoza.

When Espinoza was brought in for questioning, he told MPD he attempted to swerve to avoid the pedestrian but failed.

When investigators asked Espinoza, why he didn’t notify police or medics and instead fled the scene, he told them he was scared, according to an affidavit.

Noe Juarez Espinoza, 19, is being charged with a duty to give information and render aid and leave the scene of an accident involving death after an accident where a man was killed.

Juarez Espinoza is due in court on May 9.

