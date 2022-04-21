Man claims self defense in drug-deal slaying

Apr. 21—Defense and prosecution attorneys agreed that Noah Duran and Elijah Mirabal fired multiple shots at the other during a drug deal at North Domingo Baca Park in Northeast Albuquerque.

But they offered differing accounts of what led to Mirabal's shooting death in 2020 during opening statements Wednesday in Duran's murder trial.

Prosecutors allege that Duran and another teenager lured Mirabal to the park to rob him and opened fire when Mirabal drew a pistol to defend himself.

Duran, 18, is being tried on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and other crimes in connection with Mirabal's Oct. 29, 2020, death.

Duran also faces a charge of aggravated battery for allegedly shooting and injuring Zachary Henderson, a passenger in Mirabal's car.

But Duran's attorney, Ryan Villa, told jurors that Duran returned fire in self defense after Mirabal fired four gunshots, seriously injuring Duran.

Duran "fired at Elijah Mirabal only after Elijah shot him four times," Villa said. "Noah was shot in the chest, the pelvis, the arm and the hip, and the force of the shots knocked him to the ground."

Bullet holes found in the door of Mirabal's car suggest that Duran was lying on the ground as he returned fire, Villa said.

Albuquerque police arrested Duran after he sought medical treatment and underwent surgery at University of New Mexico Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds, according to a criminal complaint.

Villa said Duran was able to return fire only because Mirabal's pistol jammed, "which gave Noah his only opportunity to save himself and return fire."

Duran and his companion, Jaden Sandoval, had intended to buy cocaine from Mirabal and had no intention of robbing him, Villa told jurors.

"This was not a robbery," he said. "This was a drug deal gone bad."

Sandoval, 18, also faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in Mirabal's death. No trial has been scheduled.

Assistant District Attorney Dana Beyal said during opening statements that Duran and Sandoval intended to rob Mirabal when they used Snapchat to set up a drug buy with him.

Duran had come armed for the purpose with a .300 Blackout AR-15-style rifle and used it to fire 16 rounds at Mirabal's car, striking Mirabal with up to 10 gunshots, including one to the head, Beyal said.

Police recovered the rifle across the street from the park and Duran's blood was found on the rifle, the criminal complaint said.

"Noah Duran had a plan to rob Elijah Mirabal, not buy drugs from him," Beyal told jurors. After Mirabal produced a bag of cocaine, Duran and Sandoval produced weapons and announced they were robbing him, she said.

"Elijah had a gun, too — a handgun that he kept for protection, and he pulled his gun out in response to their threat," Beyal told jurors. "Someone started shooting and bullets rained down on the car that Elijah and Zac (Henderson) were sitting in," she said. Mirabal "tried to fire back, but his gun jammed after three or four shots."

Mirabal died at the scene.