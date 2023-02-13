Man claims self-defense in fatal shooting at Phoenix restaurant, police say

Phoenix police.

A man was fatally shot inside a Phoenix restaurant near 2700 West Camelback Road on Saturday night.

Phoenix officers arrived on the scene around 10 p.m. and found a man, identified as 26-year-old Oscar Luna, with a gunshot wound.

"Phoenix fire took the man to a local hospital where he did not survive his injuries," Sgt. Brian Bower said. "We had several witnesses and we detained a man."

Detectives who took over the investigation reported that the man who was killed had entered the restaurant with a gun and fired a number of rounds inside the building.

"The man detained and questioned by police was inside the restaurant during this incident and had shot the individual ending this confrontation," Bower said.

The detained man declared it was self-defense and many witnesses supported his statement, police said.

No arrests have been made. The incident is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police: Man claims self-defense in fatal shooting at restaurant