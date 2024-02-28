Man claims self-defense in fatal shooting at North Austin business park, police say

A man told police he had fatally shot another man in self-defense at a North Austin business park after the latter slashed his tires and threatened him with a knife, according to a press release.

Christopher Hernandez, 34, was pronounced dead at the business park, located at 7801 N. Lamar Blvd., at 2:34 p.m. Saturday, after life-saving efforts failed. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call from an unidentified person who said he'd shot Hernandez in self-defense, the press release said.

The caller said Hernandez was slashing his tires with a knife and that, when confronted, Hernandez threatened the caller with the same knife. The caller subsequently fired one gunshot and killed Hernandez, the press release said. It was not immediately clear if Hernandez had threatened other people or slashed other car tires.

Police said they have not made any arrests and that the caller has cooperated with the investigation.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said anyone with information should contact the department's tip line, 512-974-TIPS. Information can be submitted anonymously via Capital Area Crime Stoppers online, austincrimestoppers.org, or by calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man claims self-defense in North Austin fatal shooting, police say