Man clamped his teeth on deputy’s arm ‘and would not release,’ Alabama cops say

An Alabama man faces felony assault charges after he bit a sheriff’s deputy’s arm and refused to let go, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was hospitalized with a “hole” in his arm and is recovering, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened the night of Tuesday, June 28, at Abundant Life Church in Carbon Hill, Alabama, officials said. Carbon Hill is about 55 miles northwest of Birmingham.

“Deputy R.J. Richardson responded to a call for service where an individual was randomly attacked at Abundant Life Church,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a photo of the wounds suffered by an Alabama deputy during a 20-minute brawl with a suspect in Walker County, officials say.

“A suspect was developed based on numerous calls for disturbances caused by a particular individual. ... As soon as Deputy Richardson made contact with the suspect, he immediately spit in the deputy’s face and threw his drink on the deputy’s uniform. The suspect then started punching Deputy Richardson in the face.”

The two then fought “about 20 minutes” when the suspect “bit a hole in the deputy’s arm and would not release,” the sheriff’s office said.

A sergeant with the Carbon Hill Police Department helped subdue the 45-year-old man, who lives in Carbon Hill, officials said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care, the sheriff’s office said. Details of his injuries were not released.

He was later arrested and charged with second degree felony assault on a police officer, second degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, officials said.

Investigators say the suspect was out on bond after being “arrested just two weeks ago for trespassing on property he thought was owned by Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban.”

