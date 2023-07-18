Man cleaning sidewalk outside Harlem supermarket beaten to death with piece of wood by homeless man

A man cleaning the sidewalk outside a Harlem supermarket was beaten to death with a piece of wood by a homeless man, police said Tuesday.

Bernardo Gonzalez Perez, 63, was tidying the sidewalk outside Food Universe on W. 138th St. near Broadway when he got into an argument with Carlos Ramirez around noon on July 7, cops said.

As their quarrel escalated, Ramirez, 48, allegedly picked up a piece of wood and beat Perez with it, leaving the older man with a massive head injury.

Medics rushed Perez to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he died four days later. He lived near St. James Park in the Bronx, according to cops.

Ramirez ran off after the attack but was quickly tracked down and grabbed by responding cops.

The 5-foot-5 homeless man was charged with felony assault and ordered held on $1 million bail, according to court documents.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s office declared his death a homicide on July 13.

Charges against Ramirez are expected to be upgraded at his next court appearance on July 27, police sources said.