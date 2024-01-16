Man cleaning yard finds skull that may belong to missing former resident, AL cops say

A man was clearing brush in his backyard when he stumbled across a human skull, Alabama police said.

The skull may belong to a former resident of the home who went missing in 2019, the Helena Police Department said in a Jan. 16 news release.

The man discovered the remains on Jan. 13, police said. When officers arrived on the scene, they said the skull appeared to be human and called detectives.

The team exhumed additional skeletal remains from the area and sent them to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further study.

Detectives said the remains found in the backyard could have belonged to the former resident who was reported missing, although they did not share that person’s name. Police are awaiting identification from the state.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency doesn’t list any records for missing individuals from Helena.

McClatchy News could not immediately reach the Helena Police Department on Jan. 16 for more information.

Helena is a suburb of Birmingham in Shelby and Jefferson Counties.

