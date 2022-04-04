Man cleared in East Hartford murder in 2016 wins OK for trial in cop lawsuit

Apr. 4—Laurence Washington, who was cleared of involvement in the 2016 robbery and murder of Marshall Wiggins in East Hartford, has won approval from a federal appeals court to pursue a false arrest suit against East Hartford police toward a trial or settlement.

The March 23 decision by a three-judge panel of the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upholds a decision by Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in U.S. District Court in Hartford denying a motion for "summary judgment" filed by two East Hartford police detectives involved in Washington's arrest. They are Frank Napolitano and Francis Joseph McGeough, who has since been promoted to sergeant.

Wiggins was shot to death as he sat in the driver's seat of his sport-utility vehicle in the parking area in front of his home on Rector Street in East Hartford after 11 p.m. May 16, 2016.

The next day, Washington contacted East Hartford police and gave a statement describing the events surrounding the shooting. Washington, 32, now of Detroit, then lived in the Church Corners Inn, a rooming house in East Hartford.

He told police that he had been smoking marijuana, drinking, listening to music, and watching a basketball game with Michael Gaston and two other people when they ran out of marijuana and he and Gaston decided to go out and buy more.

They went to a convenience store on Main Street, a short distance north of the Burnside Avenue intersection, where Gaston met Wiggins. As they left the store, Washington told police, Gaston called him over and got Wiggins' permission for Washington to ride with them.

Wiggins drove to his nearby home, while Washington put his head back in the rear passenger's seat. When Wiggins stopped in front of his home, Washington said, he looked up and saw Gaston, who was sitting in the front passenger's seat, holding a gun.

Washington said he gave an alarmed exclamation but that Gaston ordered Wiggins to take off his designer glasses and rings. Washington said Gaston fired a shot, then pointed the gun at him and ordered Wiggins to hand the items to Washington. He said Wiggins did so, then went for Gaston's gun.

Story continues

Washington said he heard another shot and got out of the SUV and ran away, eventually throwing the glasses in the woods and throwing his hooded sweatshirt in a Dumpster.

He said Gaston later knocked on his door. Fearing that Gaston would kill him, Washington said, he got away from him and ran to Hartford Hospital.

Napolitano used Washington's statement to get a warrant for Gaston's arrest in the robbery and murder. Several months later, at the direction of prosecutors, he got a warrant for Washington's arrest as well, on charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit that crime, and felony murder.

After a preliminary hearing, Hartford Superior Court Judge Juliett L. Crawford, threw out the felony murder charge on grounds of insufficient evidence for a trial. After a subsequent non-jury trial, Judge Omar A. Williams acquitted Washington of the robbery and conspiracy counts.

After a 2018 trial at which Washington testified, Gaston was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

A central issue in the appeal was whether the detectives withheld evidence supporting Washington's innocence from their application to arrest him. Two of the three appellate judges agreed that such evidence was withheld, including Washington's statement that Gaston fired a warning shot, which was corroborated by a bullet hole in a rear-sear window of the SUV., and his statement that Gaston pointed the gun at him.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.