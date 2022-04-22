Man cleared of murder charge after his arrest last week led to Baltimore County police shooting a man in Dundalk

Prosecutors have cleared a man whose arrest last week on a murder charge ended with Baltimore County Police shooting another man.

Brian Rodriguez, 41, was released Thursday from Baltimore County Detention Center, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger confirmed.

“The charges were dropped based upon the finding of exculpatory evidence that he was not involved,” Shellenberger said Thursday night. “This evidence was discovered after his arrest.”

Rodriguez had been accused of conspiring with five others in the February 2021 killing of Rosario “Tony” Valenti, 45, outside Papa’s Smokehouse Saloon in Dundalk.

The five who remain charged are Edward Glaze, 39; Brandon Vogelsang, 40; Jeffrey Hamrick, 36; Eugene Epkins, 39; and Jessica Cruz, 41.

Baltimore County Police were trying to arrest Rodriguez on April 14 in Dundalk. A driver, Shane Radomski, 19, was caught up in the process and was shot by detectives.

Baltimore County Police haven’t released the identity or condition of the person shot. But Shellenberger confirmed Thursday that Radomski could be facing charges.

“Charges are pending,” he said. “The evidence is still being reviewed.”

Four officers fired at the driver of a Nissan Infiniti after it rammed into a police department car, according to Baltimore County Police. The driver was still in the hospital, police said Monday.