Oxygen

Six people in Texas have been arrested for allegedly torturing their roommate and using her as a human ashtray. A press release from the Henderson County Sheriff states that the six people were arrested on Tuesday and “charged with the aggravated kidnapping of a female victim who was held against her will and tortured.” The victim, a woman in her twenties, managed to escape the home on Tuesday, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said on his weekly podcast Wednesday. Someone had called 911