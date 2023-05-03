Man cleared of stalking after model refuses to attend court on birthday

Madia Giwa said that to attend court would have 'traumatised every birthday' - Central News/Social Media

A man accused of stalking a model has been cleared after the alleged victim refused to show up to court as the hearing was scheduled for her birthday.

Dialunguna Lema, 26, was accused of harassing and stalking neighbour Madia Giwa by trying to speak to her about his video-streaming channel. Ms Giwa's friend and fellow model Aeva Andersson was staying with her at the time of one of the alleged incidents in Crouch End, north London.

Lema denied stalking and harassment and the charges were thrown out after Ms Giwa failed to turn up to give evidence against him at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court. Qadeer Mirza, prosecuting, said giving evidence on her birthday would 'traumatise every future birthday'.

He said: “Ms Giwa did not want to give evidence on her birthday. She's been harassed and stalked by this man, to such a point that it's caused her severe distress and anxiety.

“She doesn't want to give evidence because it will traumatise her. She has other health issues as well. Today, her parents fly in from abroad and it's the only day she will get to stay with her parents.

Madia Giwa is a plus-sized YouTube model - Central News/Social Media

“She lives alone in the UK and this is the only day she will see her family. She does not know what plans they have made for her birthday, but it is still a family gathering.

“The application is simple, giving evidence on her birthday will affect her mental health. Giving evidence and reliving the incident on her birthday will mean she is traumatised every future birthday.”

Lema, of Ridge Road, Crouch End, was arrested on Jul 12 2022.

He denied and was cleared of harassment without violence and stalking without causing fear of violence after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Ms Kaposi added: “We're refusing the application for a restraining order. We find it not necessary as we have not heard any clear evidence that the witness needs protection.”

Addressing Lema in the dock, Ms Kaposi said: “You were here for a trial today and that trial is not going to take place. That matter is dismissed and you will hear no more about it. Your bail conditions are gone and you're free to go.”

