Man who climbed Chase Tower in Phoenix released from jail on $500 bond

A man who goes by the online moniker "Pro-life Spiderman" and scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning was released from jail on Wednesday morning after posting a $500 bond.

The man, 23-year-old Maison Des Champs, was arrested by police after successfully climbing the 483-foot building and was charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of offenses against the public order — both of which are Class 3 misdemeanors.

A Phoenix Municipal Court employee told The Arizona Republic that Des Champs' next court hearing is Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. It was not immediately clear what jail time or fines Des Champs potentially faces, if convicted.

Court documents state Des Champs' release conditions include not climbing any buildings — including Chase Tower. He also is barred from ingesting alcohol or drugs. Des Champs admitted to officers that he climbed the building and that doing so was illegal, court documents say.

He also told officers he had been arrested after climbing large buildings six times prior to Tuesday's incident.

Stories from several news outlets show a pattern of Des Champs climbing tall buildings to garner media coverage, which he uses to spur outside donations to anti-abortion organizations. His climbs also end up with his arrest and charges of trespassing, among other charges.

A Bay Area-based ABC affiliate reported that police arrested Des Champs in May 2022 after he climbed the 1,070-foot tall Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. The affiliate said Des Champs was charged with one count of trespassing and another count of resisting a police investigation — both misdemeanors.

Mediaite reported that Des Champs later climbed a 667-foot Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles in November 2022 where he was also charged with trespassing. Mediaite also reported that Des Champs climbed Oklahoma City's Devon Tower, which is 844 feet tall, in June 2022. He was charged with trespassing for that stunt as well.

It was not immediately clear what penalties he faced for those incidents.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man who climbed Chase Tower in Phoenix released from jail on $500 bond