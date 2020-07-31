Man climbing through window of Miami-Dade home fatally shot by woman inside, police say

A woman fatally shot a man who was trying to climb through the window of her Brownsville apartment early Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at 5945 NW 19th Ave.

“At this time we don’t know the circumstances behind it,” said Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

Rodriguez said it was not immediately known if anyone else was in the apartment at the time of the incident. It was also not known if the woman knew the man or why he was climbing through the window.

“We are trying to piece it all together,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).