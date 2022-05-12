Man climbs atop Cheesecake Factory roof to elude police in Dunwoody, officials said

Dunwoody Police arrested a man who climbed atop a Cheesecake Factory restaurant to avoid eventual arrest by police.

Officials say they noticed a man breaking into a vehicle off Ashford Dunwoody Road.

When the man saw the officer, he fled on foot toward Perimeter Mall, police said.

The officer chased the suspect and cornered him by the trash compactors near the restaurant.

Realizing he had nowhere to run, the man climbed the trash compactor and pipes that ran along the exterior wall.

He then climbed the roof and hid.

Officers made their way to the roof and searched for the man.

Police said the man eventually surrendered from where he was hiding and requested assistance getting off the roof.

Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department was requested to the mall and the suspect was placed in custody.

