Man climbs down Rankin Bridge while fleeing from police after undercover drug operation

Chaos along the Rankin Bridge Wednesday afternoon all started at the Mon View Heights apartment.

A 14-page criminal complaint details an undercover drug operation by the District Attorney’s Office and Attorney General’s Office.

According to court paperwork, a West Mifflin officer and undercover AG agents watched a group of men complete a hand-to-hand drug operation out of a Chevy Equinox and Range Rover. That’s when officers said they flashed their lights and approached the group only for one of those men to take off on foot.

The complaint said the suspect ran down through the woods dropping a loaded gun, that came back stolen from the City of Pittsburgh, he continued on down the hill with officers following toward Route 837.

Court paperwork said once they got to 837, the suspect now identified as Lee Siler, 42, went down to the riverbanks, over the tracks before he ran back up to the bridge and grabbed ahold of a moving truck heading towards Rankin.

Police said at some point he let go of the truck, climbed over the railing of the bridge, down a ladder and jumped to the riverbanks below. That’s when officers were able to arrest him and take him to Mercy Hospital.

Back in the cars in West Mifflin, officers said they found a whole list of illegal drugs including crack cocaine and mushrooms. Officers charged James Foy who was the driver of that Chevy with nearly a dozen drug-related offenses including intent to sell.

Siler faces the same charges plus weapons charges and evading arrest on foot.

We reached out to the District Attorney’s Office who said it can’t comment as this is an active case and the Attorney General’s Office would only confirm it was involved in the arrest.

