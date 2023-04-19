Man climbs through ex-girlfriend’s window and fatally shoots her boyfriend, PA cops say

A man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home before fatally shooting her new boyfriend, according to police in Pennsylvania.

Officers with the Lansdale Borough Police Department were called to a shooting at the woman’s apartment shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, April 17, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Office of the District Attorney.

When they arrived, they found two men on the floor of the main bedroom, authorities said.

The woman’s boyfriend — identified by police as Wesley Smith, 21, of Philadelphia — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Her ex, also 21, had been shot several times in a shootout with Smith, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

McClatchy News is not naming the accused shooter to protect the identity of his children, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators found that Smith was visiting his girlfriend in her apartment when the ex-boyfriend broke in through a bathroom window, authorities said. He then went to the bedroom and started shooting.

Smith returned gunfire, authorities said, but died during the shooting.

Authorities said they found two guns “and multiple fired cartridge casings from each firearm.”

Both men had valid firearm permits, according to the release.

The ex-boyfriend is charged with murder, burglary, criminal trespass and possessing an instrument of crime.

Lansdale is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia.

