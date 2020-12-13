Man climbs onto wing of airplane before takeoff in Las Vegas

Austin Mullen and Suzanne Ciechalski and Dennis Romero

Authorities arrested a man who walked on the wing of a passenger jet before falling off at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport on Saturday, authorities said.

The man had jumped over an airport fence before he made his way to the wing of the Alaska Airlines passenger jet, NBC affiliate KSNV in Las Vegas reported.

Video obtained by NBC News showed the man walking on the wing, grabbing the winglet (the fin at the end of the wing), taking off his shoes and trying to climb up the winglet. As officers approached on the wing, he slipped and hit the ground.

He was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility, said McCarran spokesman Joe Rajchel.

Alaska Airlines said in a statement that the plane was preparing for takeoff, bound for Portland, Oregon, about 2 p.m. when the pilot spotted the man approaching the aircraft and notified control tower operators.

"Law enforcement was dispatched and able to apprehend the individual," the airline said. "Our guests and employees are safe and we are working with law enforcement. The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection."

KSNV reported that authorities believe the man, who was not named, might suffer from mental illness or impairment.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Latest Stories

  • GOP Congressman-elect calls the coronavirus pandemic 'phony' while rallying with Trump supporters in DC

    "It's a serious virus, but it's a virus," Bob Good said to a cheering crowd. "It's not a pandemic. Thank you for saying no to the insanity."

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com Prominent GOP donor urges Republican senators to confirm Biden's DHS pick The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress In 1st public remarks since pardon, Michael Flynn says courts won't decide next president

  • Authorities in Tennessee, Kentucky look for escaped inmates

    Authorities searched Saturday for two Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped a Kentucky highway department employee and stole a resident's truck, officials said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen escaped Friday morning from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee. Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary, authorities said.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • DoorDash driver fired after confronting customer for allegedly lying about receiving delivery

    A DoorDash driver has lost her job after a video of her confronting a customer went viral on Reddit. The driver accused the customer of lying about not receiving their delivery. According to the Daily Dot, the incident took place at a CVS Pharmacy in Garner, North Carolina.

  • FBI agents seek records in probe of Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

    As part of ongoing investigation, federal agents issued at least one subpoena on Texas Attorney General's office.

  • Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit

    Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) doesn't think the GOP House members openly trying to overturn the election should get to keep their titles.On Friday, another 20 House Republicans joined the 106 who had already signed onto Texas' lawsuit attempting to overthrow key states' election results. To Pascrell, those members are in violation of the Constitution's 14th Amendment, and thus cannot remain in the House. "Men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serve as members of Congress," Pascrell wrote in a letter asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) not to seat them.> Today I'm calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR> > -- Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020Shortly after, Pelosi released a harsh statement of her own calling out the House Republicans. In a letter to Democratic House members, Pelosi called the suit "an act of flailing which violates the principles enshrined in our American democracy." "Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions," Pelosi forcefully finished, though she didn't promise any action against those congressmembers. > Nancy Pelosi on the Texas-led election case: "This lawsuit is an act of flailing GOP desperation, which violates the principles enshrined in our American Democracy."> > She adds: "Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy." pic.twitter.com/5gFYtiKxjz> > -- Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 11, 2020More stories from theweek.com Prominent GOP donor urges Republican senators to confirm Biden's DHS pick The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress In 1st public remarks since pardon, Michael Flynn says courts won't decide next president

  • Police considering 'voluntary disappearance' in case of missing hiker Esther Dingley

    Authorities searching for a British woman who went missing while hiking in the Pyrenees are reportedly considering the possibility she has deliberately disappeared because her nomadic lifestyle was about to end. Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate had been travelling throughout Europe since 2014 and she was expected to return from a solo trek on December 2. The 37-year-old set out to hike from the Port de la Glere to the Port de Venasque, a trek which follows the border between France and Spain, according to local police. Captain Jean-Marc Bordinaro of France's Gendarmerie de Saint-Gaudens told The Times: "Esther Dingley wanted to continue with her current way of life, journeys in a camper van and sporting activities including hiking, whilst Daniel Colegate seems a little tired of this nomadic life." He added: "Did Esther Dingley want to go off on her own to live her life and organise her own disappearance? There is nothing enabling us to eliminate this working theory." A spokesman for missing persons charity LBT Global, which is assisting Mr Colegate, told The Times "there is absolutely no suggestion that (Ms Dingley) was seeking 'another life"'. Mr Colegate said in a Facebook post on December 1 that the "prevailing opinion" of authorities was Ms Dingley was not in the mountains following extensive searches. She is now listed as a national missing person in Spain and her case has been passed to "a specialised judicial unit in France", Mr Colegate added. "As things stand tonight, Esther is now listed as a national missing persons case in Spain and the case has been passed to a specialised judicial unit in France. "This means they will be looking at other options beyond a mountain accident." Mr Colegate said he was "very grateful" for the extensive efforts of rescue teams in Spain and France, which had utilised helicopters, dogs and a drone. "While this is a terrifying development in many ways, I'm trying to focus on the fact that it leaves the door open that Esther might still come home," he said in the post. "She was so utterly happy and joyful when we last spoke, I'd do anything to see her face and hold her right now." The couple, from Durham, started to travel after Mr Colegate had a serious health scare, and had been documenting their campervan adventures online. A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman has previously said its staff were "supporting the family of a British woman reported missing in the Pyrenees and are in contact with the French and Spanish authorities".

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • Rudy Giuliani on Trump election fight: We have ‘1,000 affidavits from witnesses in 6 different states’

    President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani provides insight into the strongest piece of evidence he will present for legal challenge.

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll

    The share of Brazilians unwilling to take any COVID-19 vaccine grew to 22% this week, from 9% in August, and most said they would not accept one made in China, a new poll showed on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro’s comments stoked wider skepticism. The survey by pollster Datafolha found 73% of respondents plan to take a shot and 5% do not know if they will, compared to 89% and 3%, respectively, in August. Late last month, Bolsonaro said he would not take any coronavirus vaccine that becomes available.

  • First woman detained under India's controversial Love Jihad laws 'forced into miscarriage'

    The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.

  • 2 killed when helicopter crashes into field in West Texas

    Two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field in West Texas, authorities said. Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said Friday night that the helicopter crashed Thursday about eight miles (13 kilometers) southwest of Colorado City, which is about 250 miles west of Dallas. Toombs said the pilot, Zane Whitesides, 31, and the passenger, Zack Pfeuffer, 32, were killed.

  • After dud Texas lawsuit, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse says that the Supreme Court 'closed the book on the nonsense.'

    Sasse, one of the few Republicans to acknowledge Biden's win, has become one of the initial Republicans to react to the Supreme Court decision.

  • Vietnam jails Hanoi CDC chief for overstating COVID-19 gear cost

    Nguyen Nhat Cam, 57, was accused of overstating the cost of COVID-19 testing systems during a transaction, causing a loss of 5.4 billion dong ($233,483) to the state budget, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. With its usually strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam has managed to quickly contain outbreaks of the coronavirus.

  • Man arrested in fatal shooting of 26-year-old ICU nurse who was driving to work

    Nashville police announced Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21, had been arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 3 fatal shooting of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.

  • Jury: Black bikers' race was a factor, but city won't pay

    The city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was motivated by race when it created a traffic plan designed to “suck the fun” out of Black Bike Week, a federal jury has found. Civil rights groups accused the city of racially discriminating against the Black tourists by treating them differently than white bikers who attend Harley Week earlier each May, and who are responsible for many of the same public nuisances, from binge drinking to noise complaints. The Black bikers have been particularly frustrated by a 23-mile (37-kilometer) one-way no-exit traffic chute that funnels them out of town during the peak nights of Atlantic Beach Bikefest, otherwise known as Black Bike Week.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into GOP Sen. Mike Lee after he blocked the creation of Latino and women's history museums during a dramatic Senate session

    Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and GOP Sen. Susan Collins both pushed back against Lee, who said Americans didn't need "separate but equal" museums.