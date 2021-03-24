Man clinging to life after ABQ shooting

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Mar. 24—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is in the hospital and not expected to survive Tuesday evening after being shot off East Central.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Central NE, near Wyoming and Central.

He said homicide detectives are investigating but gave no other details.

Officers cordoned off the entrance to the American Inn and Suites as investigators moved to and from a mobile crime lab in the parking lot.

It's the second scene homicide detectives responded to on Tuesday.

Sometime before 1:15 a.m. officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home near 94th and Tower SW, and found a man dead.

A police spokesman said the 911 caller had a restraining order against the man and officers also found a 15-year-old with a hand injury at the home.

