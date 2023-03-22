Man clinging to life after being stabbed in Lower East Side street clash

A man is clinging to life after he was stabbed during a bloody clash on the Lower East Side, police said Wednesday.

The 48-year-old victim was standing on Eldridge St. near Delancey St. when he got into an argument with his attacker about 6 p.m. Monday, cops said.

As the two argued, the assailant pulled a knife and jammed it into the victim’s chest, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The stabber ran off west on Delancey St. and has not been caught.

It was not immediately clear if the two men knew each other or what the argument was about.

On Wednesday, cops released surveillance images of the suspect in the hopes that someone recognizes him. He is Asian and was wearing a cream-colored bubble jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.