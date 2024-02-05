Man clinging to life, shot in head outside Queens housing project

A young man was shot in the head outside a Queens housing project early Monday, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was shot at 2 a.m. in a confrontation outside building on Parson Blvd. near Jewel Ave. that is part of NYCHA’s Pomonok Houses, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, where he was clinging to life with a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooter fled the scene west on Jewel Ave. in a black SUV and has not been caught.