Man clings to life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police say

A 19-year-old man was shot in the head and critically wounded in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The victim was found inside a silver Toyota Camry that mounted the sidewalk and crashed into a building on Claremont Parkway near Webster Ave. in Claremont.

Medics responding to a 4:30 a.m. 911 call rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital.

A blood trail could be seen leading to the car from across the street.

There was no immediate arrest made, police said, and it wasn’t yet clear what sparked the shooting.