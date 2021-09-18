Man clings to life after getting stabbed in chest by girlfriend in Bronx fight

A 30-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition early on Saturday after his girlfriend stabbed him in the chest during a fight on a Bronx street corner, police said.

The victim and his 25-year-old girlfriend were arguing at the corner of E. 162nd and Teller Sts. in Concourse Village about 6 a.m. when the woman plunged a knife into her beau’s chest.

Medics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police took his girlfriend into custody. Charges were pending.